The Stooges are key witnesses at a murder trial. Their friend, Gail Tempest (a name whose parts are synonyms of each other), who dances at the Black Bottom cafe where the Stooges are musicians, is accused of killing Kirk Robin (a play on "Who Killed Cock Robin?"). Although the boys disrupt the proceedings, they manage to clear Gail's name and extract the real murderer's identity from a parrot.