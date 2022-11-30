Desperado Tonic

Not Available

L.V. Strocki is a traveling film projectionist in the best years. He is a representative of the first generation who watched partisan films, lived to see the invasion of the television and ended up among vampires. In the coastal region town he is preparing a film projection on the town square and a television team is making a documentary about this event. During the film projection about the heroines and heroes of an occupied town, a Heroine in a seductive outfit comes to see Strocki in his projection booth.