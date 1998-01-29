1998

Desperate Measures

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

January 29th, 1998

Studio

TriStar Pictures

San Francisco police officer Frank Connor is in a frantic search for a compatible bone marrow donor for his gravely ill son. There's only one catch the potential donor is convicted multiple murderer Peter McCabe who sees a trip to the hospital as the perfect opportunity to get what he wants most freedom. With McCabe's escape, the entire hospital becomes a battleground and Connor must pursue and, ironically, protect the deadly fugitive who is his son's only hope for survival.

Cast

Andy GarciaFrank Conner
Brian CoxCaptain Jeremiah Cassidy
Marcia Gay HardenDr. Samantha Hawkins
Erik KingNate Oliver
Efrain FigueroaVargas
Joseph CrossMatthew Conner

