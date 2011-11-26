2011

Desperately Seeking Santa

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 26th, 2011

Studio

Muse Entertainment

Jennifer, a young, ambitious executive running promotions at a failing Boston mall comes up with a genius promotional gimmick to save her workplace and position herself for advancement: hold a "Hunky Santa" contest to replace the old Mall Santa. David, a local man trying to save his family's pizzeria, ultimately wins the contest and sparks fly between him and Jennifer. However, complications ensue when it comes to light that the company Jennifer works for is the same one trying to run David's family out of business.

Cast

Nick ZanoDavid Morretti
Paula BrancatiMarissa Marlet
John BregarNeal McCormick
Patrick GarrowEdgar Hillridge
Natalie KrillBrittany
Gerry MendicinoMr. Moretti

View Full Cast >

Images