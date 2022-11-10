1985

Desperately Seeking Susan

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 28th, 1985

Studio

Orion Pictures

Roberta is a bored suburban housewife who is fascinated with a woman, Susan, she only knows about by reading messages to and from her in the personals section of the newspaper. This fascination reaches a peak when an ad with the headline "Desperately Seeking Susan" proposes a rendezvous. Roberta goes too, and in a series of events involving amnesia and mistaken identity, steps into Susan's life.

Cast

MadonnaSusan
Rosanna ArquetteRoberta Glass
Aidan QuinnDez
Mark BlumGary Glass
Robert JoyJim
Laurie MetcalfLeslie Glass

