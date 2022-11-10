Roberta is a bored suburban housewife who is fascinated with a woman, Susan, she only knows about by reading messages to and from her in the personals section of the newspaper. This fascination reaches a peak when an ad with the headline "Desperately Seeking Susan" proposes a rendezvous. Roberta goes too, and in a series of events involving amnesia and mistaken identity, steps into Susan's life.
|Madonna
|Susan
|Rosanna Arquette
|Roberta Glass
|Aidan Quinn
|Dez
|Mark Blum
|Gary Glass
|Robert Joy
|Jim
|Laurie Metcalf
|Leslie Glass
View Full Cast >