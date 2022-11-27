Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem

Not Available

Gru, one of the world's greatest villains and fathers, has invented a new weapon, the Minion Gun, a machine capable of turning ordinary humans into Minions. He has let his three daughters (Margo, Edith and Agnes) in charge of training some guests. However, because of a distraction in the middle of the training, the Minion-transformed riders, along with Gru and his daughters are forced to recover Agnes' one-year anniversary adoption gift for Gru in the depths of his own laboratory. -Laura De Smet