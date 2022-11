Not Available

A couple lives a deadly daily life, where none of them is actually here, but no one leaves. No one lives. A small child tries to make his path into life. The mother, seeing that she could be a risk - or, that she could be seen as a risk- leaves home. In her journey she meets different women that tell us their stories, reflecting on the places of the female body thru out a complex Latin American society, and the world. Is it possible to be a women in movement?