Destiantion Anywhere

"Destination Anywhere" is a contemporary film noir set on the streets of a gritty, yet colorful Manhattan neighborhood. Jon Bon Jovi stars as JON, a man on the run from his home, his gambling debts, and his marriage. He is summoned back to New York to deal with his emotionally estranged wife, JANIE, and emergency room nurse who has never fully recovered from the hit-and-run death of their only child several years ago. Jon returns to chaos, Janie is out of control and his debts have caused his life to be in danger. He struggles to cope with the troubles at home, but has built walls that are too thick to penetrate and the problems only escalate between Jon and Janie. When an abandoned baby is found in a dumpster and brought to the hospital where Janie works, a series of events is set in motion that forces the couple to reassess the terms of their love, responsibility and commitment to one another.