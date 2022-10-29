Destination: Rad City

Not Available

Rick exists in the present, but lives as if his favourite decade, the 1980s, never ended. When his 80s-inspired lifestyle results in him being the laughing stock of his small town, Rick sets out to fulfill his late father's wish to attend Rocklahoma, an 80s-themed music festival in the United States. Getting there proves to be much more difficult than Rick imagined; shady club owners, untrustworthy friends, and a lack of money threaten to crush Rick's dreams, and leave him forever stranded in a town that ostracizes him for being different. To reach Rocklahoma, Rick will be forced to make the most important and potentially heartbreaking decision of his life.