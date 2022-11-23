Not Available

A story about four British scientists who have created a probe which will take a seven year long trip to the largest moon orbiting Saturn, Titan. Designing and building a vehicle that will travel more than 2 billion miles across space is not an easy task as it is shown in Destination Titan. The documentary follows the story behind the creation of a probe that is the culmination of a lifetime endeavor which will be strapped onto what is essentially a giant bomb and hurled out of earths atmosphere on a seven year long journey. will they succeed? This documentary is presented by John Zarnecki and features the famous TV host and astronomer Patrick Moore.