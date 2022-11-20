Destino desconocido

Not Available

Destination Unknown is a tale of cousins chasing their dreams on the streets of Jackson Heights, NY. Pepe and Rico are on a path that teases them with success but drags them to a vicious reality. Pepe struggles to escape his violent and sordid world by up-scaling his position from gypsy-cab driver to limousine chauffeur. In order to make fast cash his friend Jerry talks him into becoming a bag-man for a local gangster. Rico is a young aspiring actor in hot pursuit of glory despite the formidable odds. He falls for Marisol, a beautiful neighbor, and as their relationship intensifies he discovers more about her than he is prepared for.