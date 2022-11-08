Not Available

Destino Las Vegas

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Indigo Entertainment

Brian and Zack take off for a bachelor blowout in the City of Sin to celebrate Brian's last days as a man free of married life. Las Vegas offers them choices in every frame of desire and fulfillment, from erotic dancers and strippers to the bold and beautiful women who come looking for a good time. Little does Brian realize that his fiancee and her maid of honor are also looking for a little premarriage tension release, and are finding it in equally dishonorable ways.

Cast

Jennifer AvalonAshley
Stephen HarvardZack
Steve CurtisBrian
Kelli McCartyWIB #1
Tera PatrickWIB #2
Jason SchnuitMotel Clerk

