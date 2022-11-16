Not Available

Bekir is a young man who runs his father's business. He becomes infatuated with Ugur after she visits his shop one day. However she is in love with Zagor, a violent criminal. In a brawl Zagor kills the 'protector' of the family of Ugur and runs away with Ugur. After two subsequent murders he gets caught and Ugur asks for Bekir's help. She becomes a singer - whore and starts living from city to city following Zagor who is in prison, while Bekir follows her despite the fact that in the meantime he got married and has a child.