1924

Destiny

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 5th, 1924

Studio

Decla-Bioscop AG

As a young couple stops and rests in a small village inn, the man is abducted by Death and is sequestered behind a huge doorless, windowless wall. The woman finds a mystic entrance and is met by Death, who tells her three separate stories set in exotic locales, all involving circumstances similar to hers. In each story, a woman, trying to save her lover from his ultimate tragic fate, fails. The young lady realizes the meaning of the tales and takes the only step she can to reunite herself with her lover.

Cast

Walter JanssenYoung Man / Der junge Mann / Franke / Giovan Francesco / Liang
Bernhard GoetzkeDeath / Der Tod / El Mot / Bogner / Archer
Hans SternbergMayor / Bürgermeister
Karl RückertReverend
Max AdalbertNotary / Notar / Schatzmeister / Chancellor
Wilhelm DiegelmannDoctor / Arzt

