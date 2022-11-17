Not Available

Destiny Fulfilled Tour live in Atlanta

  • Music

Though officially disbanded, Destiny's Child proves in this concert video why they're one of the most successful soul/R&B groups of all time. Filmed at Atlanta's Phillips Arena during their Destiny Fulfilled farewell tour, the trio pulled all the stops--short of flying over the audience--to put on a spectacular show for their fans. Opening the show with their Grammy-winning "Say My Name," the group--who famously sang while running around a track as girls to build their lung strength--belted their harmonies and runs while dancing through a medley of hits including "No, No, No," "Bugaboo," "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Bootylicious" and "Jumpin' Jumpin.'"

