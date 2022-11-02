Destiny Has No Favorites

Not Available

Ana is a rich, repressed housewife. Much to her annoyance, her husband rents out their garden to a soap-opera production, and goes away on a business trip. In her dull solitude, Ana follows the shooting from her window, and soon becomes just as engrossed in the soap-opera as her two maids. When accidentally mistaken for an actress, she ends up being cast for a role -to the great dismay of the other actresses and her maids. The set soon becomes dominated by gossiping, intrigues and blackmail, while the boundary between her real world and the make believe world of soap-operas begins to blur. Ana finds herself entangled in a real life soap-opera all of her own when she tries to get everything back to normal before her husbands comes home.