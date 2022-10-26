1969

Destroy All Monsters

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 22nd, 1969

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

The 9th Godzilla film was the last made by the original Godzilla creators, and was meant to be a grand finale. Aliens have released all the giant monsters from their imprisonment on Monster Island and are using them to destroy earth's major cities. It is up to the daring crew of the super rocket ship X-2 to infiltrate the aliens' headquarters before the Earth monsters and King Ghidrah annihilate the planet.

Cast

Jun TazakiDr. Yoshido
Yukiko KobayashiKyoko Manabe
Yoshio TsuchiyaDr. Otani
Chôtarô TôginOgata
Yoshifumi TajimaGeneral
Kenji SaharaCommander Nishikawa

