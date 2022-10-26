Destroy All Monsters

1969

The 9th Godzilla film was the last made by the original Godzilla creators, and was meant to be a grand finale. Aliens have released all the giant monsters from their imprisonment on Monster Island and are using them to destroy earth's major cities. It is up to the daring crew of the super rocket ship X-2 to infiltrate the aliens' headquarters before the Earth monsters and King Ghidrah annihilate the planet.