Destroyer: Forged in Steel

The Arleigh Burke destroyer is America's most modern surface warship. This sleek, 500-foot long vessel bristles with state-of-the-art weapons and technology. Armed with long-range cruise missiles, 5-inch main guns, torpedoes and high-speed cannons, this extremely fast and stealthy warship will be the mainstay of the Navy's forward projection of force well into the 21st century. At the Bath Iron Works in Maine, follow the construction of one of these impressive vessels from its keel laying to its initial slide into the Kennebec River. Written by The Discovery Channel