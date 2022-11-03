Not Available

Five years in the making, with a cast of thousands, Destroying America comes on the heels of the best selling skateboard video of all time, The End. A film this dangerous hasn't been seen since Cannonball Run 2. Heath Kirchart and Jeremy Klein are two skateboarders just out to have a good time in a race across the good old US of A. Rescued after a near death skateboarding accident, the two show off their amazing ability to cause destruction while a sinister cop, with an agenda of his own, tires to bring them down. The top notch story, an all-star cast (Eric Estrada, Tony Hawk, Ming Tran), and a special guest appearance by the Hook-Ups Destruction Van, makes Destroying America this year's hottest movie.