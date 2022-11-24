Deszczowy żołnierz

Not Available

In this Polish-German fantasy thriller, Wroclaw lawyer Anna Bracka (Antonina Choroszy) is after top-level corruption when her lover Jerzy (Artur Zmijewski) suggests she take a bribe to lose the case. After her angry refusal, he rapes her, and she drives away into the rain, nearly hitting amnesiac Witek (Mariusz Bonaszewski) wandering in the road. She takes him to an abandoned housing project, and when his memory returns, he tells her his gun was once owned by retired military prosecutor Jan Szymanski (Jan Nowicki), Anna's father. Anna goes to her father, who remembers prosecuting and then befriending Witek during the 1949 communist takeover of Poland. Flashbacks link the idealistic young Witek, who refused to sign a false statement and betray his beliefs, to the equally idealistic Anna