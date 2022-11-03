Det begyndte ombord

Not Available

A really nice mood bomb from Danish films golden age in the comedy genre! Peter Malberg is the somewhat goofy - but very much in love author Peter Strøm. He has fallen for the publisher's daughter, Else Fischer (played by one of the 30s biggest divas, Gull-Maj Norin). The same has just happened to the bright journalist Fritz Faber, who also intends to fight for the young Else. Naturally, this creates the classic intricacy and it all happens on board the Great America-steamer.