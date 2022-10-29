Det finns bara en Åke Svanstedt

Not Available

A documentary about the legendary swedish trotter trainer Åke Svanstedt, one of the most successful swedish trainers of all time. A man who has always created headlines now for the first time speaks openly about the ups and downs in his personal life as well as his career. Having recently relocated to the US this documentary starts to tell it's story from the beginning in Sundsvall via the now famous stables in Bjertorp all the way up to the present adventure in the US and the dream of winning the prestigeous Hambletonian.