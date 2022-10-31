Det forførte menneske

Not Available

The Danish filmmaker Jorgen Leth has provoked audiences world wide for a lifetime. He is living his life as an observer, governed by his senses. After 40 documentaries, and 20 years in chaotic Haiti - until the earthquake destroyed his home in 2010 - what is the meaning of such a life? Jorgen Leth is existentially driven between desire and despair, being always ready to seduce or to be seduced. The Seduced Human is a moral inquiry about the modern aesthetical position. Is the film maker's life without ethics?