Det Grå Guldet i Kongo

For the first time, a camera enters the prohibited mining areas of Katanga province. We meet Congolese miners who, for 1 dollar a day, descend to 50 meters deep, in galleries dug in a friable rock which threatens to collapse at any time. Around them civil war and looting are still rampant. This poignant documentary reveals how the young democracy of the DRC is doing its best to install a sustainable redistribution of mineral wealth, an effective administration and national education.