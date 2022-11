Not Available

"It Happened in Ingermanland" - about a forgotten people's displacement that took place during the Stalin's reign of terror in the Soviet Union. During the WW2, when the Nazi army arrived in the area of St. Peterburg/Leningrad about 63 000 Ingermanlanders was deported to Finland. In 1946 Stalin wanted them back for his work camps. About 5 000 fled to Sweden and settled there.