"The Folding Castle" - a musical drama - Built in blue, lasts longer than you think, can withstand being watch. The shadow of the cloud is slowly eroding, the edges of the giant mountain. The dust of the fairy tale grinds the raw diamonds of life. A story by Gunnel Linde, to music by Bengt Hallberg, choreographer by Tyyne Talvo Cramér, starring Alice Babs.