Det opprørske alfabetet

Not Available

This is an animated film about a country ruled by a dictator. The little general who has all power in the country, has denied its people to read and write. The one rule after another are being introduced to prevent words from spreading, for general knew understood that art and knowledge are essential for freedom. But there are ways to fool strict generals on. A small book printer will not let himself stop of prohibitions, but keeps confidently on their books and words, and he gets help from both the weather and other great powers.