Det sköra livet

Pia Sjögren was the subject of three documentaries by director Tom Alandh, beginning in 2001. He first saw her on the street selling newspapers, homeless, addicted to drugs, trying to make enough money for the day. Since then, she has become clean, and now gives lectures about her experiences, sharing her knowledge. This is the fourth film about her, filmed between 2011-2020. At the start of this installment, Pia has recently begun having heart and breathing issues, her own daughter is in prison for narcotics, and her mother, who we were introduced to in previous installments, continues to struggle with rapidly decreasing eyesight.