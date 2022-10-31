Detective Bureau 23: Go to Hell, Bastards!

Not Available

This 1963 picture stars Jo Shishido as Tajima, a private detective in charge of his own company, Detective Bureau 2-3. When warring criminal gangs go overboard by robbing U.S. military munitions, Tajima steps in to stop what the cops can't. Knowing that the various factions will be gunning for Manabe, a possible stoolie picked up at the heist, as soon as he's released from jail, Tajima convinces the cops to build him a cover story and sets up a daring rescue to prove he's hardcore. When one truckload of bad guys are wielding samurai swords and the other has machine guns, you know the only tool that can stop them, right? Yup, a cement truck!