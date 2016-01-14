2016

Detective Chinatown

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 2016

Studio

WanDa Productions

An action-packed comedy from the producer of "Lost In Thailand" and "Jain Bing Man", "Detective Chinatown (Tang Ren Jie Tan An)" follows Qin Feng and his second cousin, Tang Ren, Chinatown's top detective, as they investigate a bizarre murder where they become the main suspects. When the only option is to escape from the police in order to prove their innocence, they find the world against them with just seven days to solve the case.

Cast

Liu HaoranQin Feng
Tong LiyaXiang
Chen HeMr. Huang
Xiao Shen-Yang
Xiao YangTai
Pan Yue-MingLi

