2016

An action-packed comedy from the producer of "Lost In Thailand" and "Jain Bing Man", "Detective Chinatown (Tang Ren Jie Tan An)" follows Qin Feng and his second cousin, Tang Ren, Chinatown's top detective, as they investigate a bizarre murder where they become the main suspects. When the only option is to escape from the police in order to prove their innocence, they find the world against them with just seven days to solve the case.