Not Available

Detective Conan: Challenge to Kudo Shinichi - Riddle of the Mysterious Legendary Bird

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation

    This story takes place 100 days before Kudo Shinichi became Edogawa Conan. Kudo Shinichi, a high school detective, arrives in Jugoya Town with Mori Ran and others. In this town a legend exists, claiming that a gigantic bull-headed shrike attacks the townspeople and kills them. The town was about to hold a festival in 3 days to put the giant bird's spirit to rest. While being led on a tour of the bull-headed shrike Shrine by Sonoko's parent's friend, Mr. Wakura, a crime related to the legend occurs. Starting with Kosaka, member of the Wakura family are slowly murdered in the same way...

    Cast

    		Junpei MizobataKudo Shinichi
    		Shiori Kutsuna
    		Masao Kusakari
    		Yui AoyaSakurako Tatsumi
    		Tori MatsuzakaHeiji Hattori

    View Full Cast >

    Images