Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TMS Entertainment

The movie is set on a state-of-the art Aegis vessel with the full cooperation of Japan's real-life Ministry of Defense and Maritime Self-Defense Force. The corpse of a Self-Defense Force member has been found — minus the left arm — and a spy has infiltrated the Aegis vessel. The heroine Ran is put in jeopardy, and Conan is forced to stand up against the dangerous Spy "X."

Cast

Kappei YamaguchiShinichi Kudo
Rikiya KoyamaKogoro Mouri
Wakana YamazakiRan Mouri
Kou Shibasaki
Chafurin
Minami TakayamaConan Edogawa

