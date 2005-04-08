2005

Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 8th, 2005

Studio

Not Available

15 years ago, Daiichi Yachiyo Maru, a cargo ship, was crashed into a large iceberg in northern the Pacific Ocean, and sank. The captain and a crew were died. Now, in Nishitama, a ship designer of Yatsushiro Shipbuilder, which belonged to Yatsushiro Financial Combine, was suffered from a sudden hart attack while he was driving, and died in a traffic accident. Six months has passed since then. Conan, Ran, and Kogoro are enjoying their trip in the Aphrodite. The Aphrodite is a luxury liner, and it is sailing for the Pacific Ocean as its maiden voyage. However, there is a suspicious person, and finally a murder occurs. It is the beginning of a horrible plot occurred in the ocean where there is no place to escape from.

Cast

Minami TakayamaConan Edogawa (voice)
Wakana YamazakiRan Mouri (voice)
Akira KamiyaKogorou Mouri (voice)
Kôichi YamaderaHironari Kusaka (voice)
Yoshiko SakakibaraMinako Akiyoshi (voice)
Naoko MatsuiSonoko Suzuki (voice)

