Detective Conan: The Eleventh Striker

Kogoro's detective agency receives a mysterious phone call. Someone on the other end warns about a bomb and leaves behind a code, "The Boy in Blue and The Blue Zebra, the rain from above ..." If Conan can decipher the riddle, he can stop the bomb. An adventure begins for Conan and the Detective Boys, taking place at a soccer match between Hideo Akagi of the Tokyo Spirits and Ryusuke Higo of Big Osaka