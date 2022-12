Not Available

The high-ranking officials in Chang'an wanted to see the masterpiece of the painter Su Daoqing-"Hell Picture". At the same time, there were a series of lbizarre murders based on the "dreadful prophecy" of the picture of hell. For a time, the theory of "Heaven's Punishment" in Chang'an City was widely spread. Detective Di Renjie and his assistant Siniang were framed by the murderer, and hunted down by Ouyang Ping, the chief of the Dali Temple.