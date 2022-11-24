Detective Dee : Deep Sea Dragon Palace

Not Available

Tang Hanging Arch four years, south for ten consecutive months of drought, Wu Zetian (Xu Dongdong decoration) was called back to the market country to offer dragon beads to pray for rain, in the sea on his way to transport dragon beads, " The mysterious human "suddenly appeared from the sea, killed and stole dragon beads. Because in the case to leave the law of choice of love and love, buy a hangover fell In Renjie (Lian Kai) urgently called to resolve the case, and Dali Shaoqing Temple Mo Lingfei (Yu Ziwei) together explore the Dragon Palace, killing people to solve the Great Tang crisis.