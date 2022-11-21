Not Available

We’re in the inner-suburbs of Angoulême. All the houses look the same. A young couple in love, two hipsters, moves in with their significant others. She’s got a dog that he finds stupid and he’s got an enormous cat that she finds shifty and spineless. Intrigued by the mystery of why this fat cat is always disappearing, Dagobert, the dog, decides to investigate to find out what shady business he’s up to, what secrets he’s hiding. All of this takes place in a city covered with wall murals and besieged by repeated sabotage carried out by really bizarre “terrorists”... and so Detective Kibbles is born. He’s got his work cut out for him, all this and way more as gaffes and slapstic whacky situation.