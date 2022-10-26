Detective Story

Tells the story of one day in the lives of the various people who populate a police detective squad. An embittered cop, Det. Jim McLeod (Douglas), leads a precinct of characters in their grim daily battle with the city's lowlife. The characters who pass through the precinct over the course of the day include a young petty embezzler, a pair of burglars, and a naive shoplifter.
|Kirk Douglas
|Det. James 'Jim' McLeod
|Eleanor Parker
|Mary McLeod
|William Bendix
|Det. Lou Brody
|Cathy O'Donnell
|Susan Carmichael
|George Macready
|Karl Schneider
|Horace McMahon
|Lt. Monaghan
