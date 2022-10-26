1951

Detective Story

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1951

Studio

Paramount

Tells the story of one day in the lives of the various people who populate a police detective squad. An embittered cop, Det. Jim McLeod (Douglas), leads a precinct of characters in their grim daily battle with the city's lowlife. The characters who pass through the precinct over the course of the day include a young petty embezzler, a pair of burglars, and a naive shoplifter.

Cast

Kirk DouglasDet. James 'Jim' McLeod
Eleanor ParkerMary McLeod
William BendixDet. Lou Brody
Cathy O'DonnellSusan Carmichael
George MacreadyKarl Schneider
Horace McMahonLt. Monaghan

