What does it mean when it says that God created the animals to reproduce 'after their kind'? Find out in this illustrated lecture by Dr. Jean Lightner. Recent research may shock you! Were these original animals the same as the ones in our world today? How many animals had to be cared for aboard Noah's Ark? People need to see that the ark really was capable of holding all the animals it needed to hold. When they do they recognize that the early chapters of Genesis are real history. And they find it much easier to put their confidence in the Bible, and their faith in Jesus Christ! This illustrated lecture, Determining the Ark Kinds, by Dr. Jean Lightner reveals the numbers, and the process by which she and other baraminology researchers came to the startling conclusions she shares here.