Dethklok - Dethalnum

In 2007, Metalocalypse virtual band Dethklok released their debut album,The Dethalbum, with chart-topping success. This album-matching folio features all 15 regular tracks, plus the hidden theme song, in authentic guitar TAB transcriptions. Titles: Awaken * Better Metal Snake * Birthday Dethday * Bloodrocuted * Briefcase Full of Guts * Castratikron * Dethharmonic * Face Fisted * Fansong * Go into the Water * Go Forth and Die * Hatredcopter * The Lost Vikings * Murmaider * Thunderhorse * The Deththeme