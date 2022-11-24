Detours to Paradise

Not Available

Setia, an Indonesian maid, and Supayong, a construction worker from Thailand, are two illegal foreign laborers who drift between Taipei and Taoyuan while looking for job opportunities. The two foreigners rely on each other and share the burden of their loneliness among the hustle and bustle of a glittering city. They strive for survival while developing a gentle relationship full of humor, using a language that both are still awkward with: Chinese, the language of their host country.