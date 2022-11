Not Available

This DVD takes you through a step by step Detox Plan which is accessible and can fit into your every day life. Controlled healthy changes to your normal eating habits supported by a series of Yoga based relaxation and toning exercises will leave you feeling lighter, relaxed, purified and cleansed. Suzanne Cox also known as Vogue from TV's Gladiators presents this two day plan for taking charge of your lifestyle and doing the best for your body.