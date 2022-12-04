Not Available

"Detroit 48202" examines the rise, demise and contested resurgence of Detroit through the lens of mail carrier Wendell Watkins and the residents he has faithfully served for 30 years. The resilient Detroiters on Wendell’s route share stories of pushing against racial segregation in housing, challenging industrial and political disinvestment and living on reduced pensions as a result of Detroit’s bankruptcy. They also share stories of hope and propose creative ways to re-imagine an inclusive, equitable and productive city. Foregrounding the voices of African-American working class Detroiters, it offers a nuanced and complex understanding of a city at the crossroads.