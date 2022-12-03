Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup 2008 Champions

Not Available

The greatest prize on ice returned to Hockeytown when the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings won the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in 11 seasons. A new-age dynasty, Detroit's battle-tested veterans and hardworksing stars were back in the winner's circle after another dominant regular season and a record-setting playoff run. Led by captain Nicklas Lidstrom, Chris Osgood, Pavel Datsyuk, Henrik Zetterberg and Tomas Homstrom, Detroit redefined its hockey supremacy. Relive all the sights and sounds from this championship season and go inside the glass with one of hockey's greatest franchises. NHL Productions brings home the passion of playoff hockey with this DVD, featuring hard-hitting game action, behind-the-scenes access and exclusive interviews. Recapture all the glory with the 2007-08 Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red WIngs.