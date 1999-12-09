1999

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

  • Comedy

Release Date

December 9th, 1999

Studio

Happy Madison Productions

Deuce Bigalow is a less than attractive, down on his luck aquarium cleaner. One day he wrecks the house of a gigolo and needs quick money to repair it. The only way he can make it is to become a gigolo himself, taking on an unusual mix of female clients. He encounters a couple of problems, though. He falls in love with one of his unusual clients, and a sleazy police officer is hot on his trail.

Cast

Rob SchneiderDeuce Bigalow
William ForsytheDet. Chuck Fowler
Eddie GriffinTiberius Jefferson "T.J." Hicks
Arija BareikisKate
Oded FehrAntoine Laconte
Gail O'GradyClaire

