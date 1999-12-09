Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Deuce Bigalow is a less than attractive, down on his luck aquarium cleaner. One day he wrecks the house of a gigolo and needs quick money to repair it. The only way he can make it is to become a gigolo himself, taking on an unusual mix of female clients. He encounters a couple of problems, though. He falls in love with one of his unusual clients, and a sleazy police officer is hot on his trail.
|Rob Schneider
|Deuce Bigalow
|William Forsythe
|Det. Chuck Fowler
|Eddie Griffin
|Tiberius Jefferson "T.J." Hicks
|Arija Bareikis
|Kate
|Oded Fehr
|Antoine Laconte
|Gail O'Grady
|Claire
