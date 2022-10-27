Deuce of Spades

Not Available

When a hotrod girl finds a mysterious letter dating back to the fifties hidden in her roadster, she is left with nothing but questions... She sets out to find the answers and retrace her deuce's troubled past. Who is Johnny Callaway? But will learning the truth make a difference and can a broken man ever get a second chance at a happiness long forgotten? Fast hotrods, cool cats, gravity defying swing dancing and rockin' retro music all serve as a colorful backdrop to this heartfelt, inspiring story. Discover an underground scene where counter culture is in, old school is cool and nostalgia forever reigns.