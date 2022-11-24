Not Available

"Deus Ex Homine" comes from Latin meaning "god built by humans. With our technology, we conquered and reshaped the natural world. As we have overrun our planet's surface. The "Makers" among us forge machines - electromechanical gods - that reshape and govern humanity. Automobiles. Typewriters. Computers. The Robot Maker creates machines in our image, striving to infuse them with intelligence, emotion, and sentience. Perhaps some day they will surpass us. They already have in many ways. Perhaps we will re-engineer ourselves, integrating man and machine.