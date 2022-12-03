Deux femmes (for Man Ray)

Not Available

Using images from online amateur porn videos, Deux Femmes recreates pornographic footage shot by Man Ray in 1937 and found in the artist's atelier after his death. Closely following the compositions of Ray's original film, director Ann Oren presents printed frames from online videos in a stack directly below the camera—adding a single frame to the stack every few seconds. The unhurried process of stacking the images by hand slows the otherwise speedy consumption of pornographic media in a nod to Ray's preoccupation with the female body as sculpture.