Das is a sincere doctor who gets kicked out of a corporate hospital and starts working at a private clinic. On the other hand, Deva is a dreaded don who is on the run. During a gun fight with his enemies, Deva gets hurt and reaches Das’s hospital and gets treated there. This small meeting between Deva and Das turns into a deep friedship. As time passes by, one crucial incident regarding Deva and his mafia background causes a rift in the friendship.