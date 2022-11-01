Not Available

Devadas (Ram) is the typical poor student, while Bhanumati (Ileana) is a rich NRI girl whose father is the senator of New York. They fall in love when the girl comes to India to learn classical Carnatic music. Coming to know about their love, Bhanu’s father Katamraju (Sayaji Shinde) hatches a plan to separate them. He promises to get them married but he takes her daughter, and her grand mother back to the USA. The rest of the story is how the street-smart lover boy makes it to the USA and succeeds in attaining his girl.